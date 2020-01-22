Skaneateles Planning Board meets over proposed hotel

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A packed house at Tuesday night’s Skaneateles Planning Board meeting where there were talks about a proposed hotel in the area.
Neighbors got to learn about Woodbine Hospitality Group’s proposal for a new 88-room hotel in the Village.
The proposed hotel would be located along the 1000 block of Old Seneca Turnpike right across the street from Hill-Rom, which is the former Welch Allyn site.
The Planning Board voted 2-1 that based on everything that has been presented, there will be no significant environmental impact.
However, the project can’t get the green light until they get results from a traffic study.
