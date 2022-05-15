(WSYR-TV) — A social media challenge has caught the attention of Skaneateles Police after five individuals were seen shooting gel beads at people this weekend.

Three Skaneateles residents came to police Saturday claiming a male in a red car and four others in a silver car shot at them with those beads, according to Skaneateles Police.

They say a 17-year-old resident of the Town of Skaneateles was interviewed and a SPLATRBALL toy gun was confiscated. While no charges have been filed yet, SPD says the investigation is ongoing.

This trend has become popular on TikTok and is called the “Orbeez Challenge.” Orbeez is a children’s sensory toy that can be bought at many stores across the country. The toys have been co-opted by participants of this challenge where they load the beads into a toy gun and shoot them at strangers.

The Skaneateles Police Department asks that if anyone knows who shot the beads Saturday in the Village of Skaneateles to call them at 315-685-3456.