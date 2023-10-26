CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — One person was airlifted to the hospital and all traffic was diverted from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on state Route 13 in Chemung County Thursday morning.

According to the New York State Police, one person is dead following a three vehicle crash that took place in the town of Veteran. Police in Horseheads arrived at the scene of the crash at 8:20 a.m.

Police say that a 2019 Chevy Silverado with a trailer attached, driven by a 25-year-old male from Pine Valley, began to merge left, as the right lane was ending, when a 2016 Ford Fusion, driven by a 41-year-old from Ithaca, sped up in an attempt to get around the Chevy. The Ford then hit the rear of the Chevy and trailer, causing the driver to lose control and travel into the southbound lane.

A 2018 Freightliner, driven by a 33-year-old from Skaneateles, traveling in the southbound lane, then hit the Chevy. The driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was transported to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Pennsylvania by life flight and is in stable condition. The driver of the Freightliner was checked over by EMS on the scene and was released.

The crash is still under investigation.