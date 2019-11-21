Skaneateles schools superintendent to resign in January

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, the Skaneateles School District announced that current Superintendent Lynda Quick was resigning as of January 19, 2020.

No reason was given for her departure.

In a statement on the Skaneateles website, the Board of Education says they plan to meet on Friday to come up with an interim leader to take over once Quick leaves in January.

