Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Skaneateles schools superintendent to resign in January

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, the Skaneateles School District announced that current Superintendent Lynda Quick was resigning as of January 19, 2020.

No reason was given for her departure.

In a statement on the Skaneateles website, the Board of Education says they plan to meet on Friday to come up with an interim leader to take over once Quick leaves in January.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected