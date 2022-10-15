OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., Mayor Billy Barlow hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony where he officially announced the opening of the long-awaited skate park.

The skate park is reportedly 8,000 square feet and is located at 911 Onondaga Street at the dead end behind the Simeon Dewitt apartment building.

The event featured a live DJ, a food truck, local vendors, and pro skaters (names listed below).

Anthony Shetler

Billy Drowne

Corey Goonan

Evan Mansolillo

Timmy Knuth

Jacob Jensen

The $500,000 skatepark was first announced in Mayor Barlow’s State of the City

Address in January. Construction started in August.