SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although there isn’t much snow in Central New York, there is at Whiteface Mountain!

And what’s better than skiing for free? Skiing for free while wearing a Santa costume!!

Whiteface is calling all Santas to the mountain for their annual “Santa Sunday” on Sunday, December 11.

Anyone who wears a Mr. or Mrs. Claus suit will get a FREE lift ticket for the entire day!

Whiteface encourages everyone to meet at the top of Little Whiteface at 11 a.m. for a group photo and then take a lap down excelsior.

Whiteface adds if you don’t already have a SKI3 Card there will be a $5 fee to load your ticket onto a new SKI3 Card.

May the best Santa sleigh.