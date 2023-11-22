CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you looking to hit the ski slopes this weekend? Then you’re in luck. Greek Peak Mountain Resort decided on Wednesday, Nov. 22, to open for the season this weekend.

Snowflakes may not be flying now, but it sure looks like they are at Greek Peak Mountain Resort in Cortland.

“We were eager to fire up the new equipment, so we started a couple weeks ago, knowing that the forecast wasn’t looking great to hold the snow,” said Jon Spaulding, director of marketing at Greek Peak Mountain Resort.

The resort spent nearly 30 hours making snow for its ski trails using new, upgraded snow-making equipment. It’s part of the resort’s five-year plan, now in its third year.

“One of the really great parts about this upgrade is we’re trying to be able to open trails within 24 hours of starting to make snow on them,” said Ayden Wilber, vice president of operations at Greek Peak Mountain Resort.

Involving trails and making them safer for skiers. But Mother Nature has to be on their side.

“If it’s cold enough, we can make a good enough base that will hold, and then when you get a natural snowstorm to come in, it will give us some fresh powder to put on that base,” said Spaulding.

And temperatures are looking cold enough for more snow to be made overnight on Friday, Nov. 24, just in time for ski season this Saturday, Nov. 25.

“We always need help from Mother Nature. Last year, if you think about it, we had probably the lowest natural snowfall in this area in decades, yet we had 114 ski days. So that’s a function of snowmaking and our investments in the infrastructure,” said Spaulding.

The resort is hoping to beat last year’s ski season of 114 days.

“We think with the new equipment, and if Mother Nature helps us out, we could be in the 120s this year,” said Spaulding.

Greek Peak will be open this Saturday and Sunday, and the same goes for the following weekend.

Click here for more details on the ski season.