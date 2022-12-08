SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The damp, dreary weather is still with us but departing soon…

CLEARING SKIES THURSDAY NIGHT

It has been a struggle Thursday to get dry air and clearing into Central New York but better news starting tonight.

There is quite a bit of dry air north of Lake Ontario and that is poised to move south and start to clear our skies out. The clearing will take place first north and east of Syracuse with those breaks in the clouds showing up over the Finger Lakes last. In fact, for some west of Syracuse it may take until just after sunrise Friday to clear out for good.

With the clearing taking place overnight look for a frosty night with temperatures in the 20s..

END OF THE WEEK:

Earlier this week we were concerned about a system that was forecast to move close to CNY for the end of the week. What is the latest?

As of Thursday evening, our confidence is quite high for dry, mostly sunny, and seasonably cool weather both Friday and Saturday!

This is great news for many that have plans out and about like Christmas shopping to do, attending Christmas parties, getting the Christmas tree, decorating etc…The only downside is that it won’t look wintry without the snow, but come Sunday this probably changes!

Rain/snow to end the weekend?? Find out here.