Skull found in Manlius for scientific and educational purposes

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police are releasing new details about the human skull that was found at a vacant home along Route 92 in the Town of Manlius.

According to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the skull appeared to be prepared for scientific and educational purposes. That supports details collected through the police investigation.

Contractors made the discovery while working on the house on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers do not suspect any criminal activity, but the investigation is ongoing.