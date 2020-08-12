Skunk tests positive for rabies in City of Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A skunk has tested positive for rabies in the City of Rome. One person is receiving treatment for possible exposure.

The Oneida County Health Department urges the public to familiarize themselves with the signs of rabies:

Animal acting strangely

Animal acting mad

Animal acting shy – the animal may get unusually close

Drooling or foaming from the mouth

If you see an animal, wild or stray, with these signs, do not approach it and stay away. If any animal is acting strangely, call your local animal control officer for help.

For more information on Rabies Prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064 or visit https://www.ocgov.net/oneida/envhealth/MosquitoesTicksRabies for more information.