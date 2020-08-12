Skunk tests positive for rabies in City of Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A skunk has tested positive for rabies in the City of Rome. One person is receiving treatment for possible exposure.
The Oneida County Health Department urges the public to familiarize themselves with the signs of rabies:
- Animal acting strangely
- Animal acting mad
- Animal acting shy – the animal may get unusually close
- Drooling or foaming from the mouth
If you see an animal, wild or stray, with these signs, do not approach it and stay away. If any animal is acting strangely, call your local animal control officer for help.
For more information on Rabies Prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064 or visit https://www.ocgov.net/oneida/envhealth/MosquitoesTicksRabies for more information.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Warm, sunny but not humid
- Onondaga Nation issues statement on Columbus statue in Downtown Syracuse
- Clorox making one million packages of disinfecting wipes a day
- Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Camillus
- Two local colleges receive federal funding for students
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App