(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s trampoline park in Dewitt Town Center, Sky Zone, held a fundraising event and raised $3,000 for the local non-profit Griffin’s Guardians. The park donated all of its jump pass sales from June 30 to the organization for its Grace’s Sibling Sunshine Program.

“Griffin’s Guardians does so much to help families through the most difficult time of their lives,” said Pam Tuohey, Managing Franchise Partner of Sky Zone Syracuse. “We are in awe of the incredible work they do.”

Griffin’s Guardians, the Cicero nonprofit, helps local families who are affected by pediatric cancer. They also raise money for research which goes towards its Grace’s Sibling Sunshine Program. This program delivers care packages to the children of siblings who’ve been diagnosed with cancer, to let them know they are strong and brave. This program was created and named for Grace Engle, whose brother Griffin passed away from brain cancer at age 7. This is meaningful to her because in her words, “they are going through a hard time too.”

“Griffin’s Guardians is truly blessed by the support of local businesses like Sky Zone in helping us to carry on Griffin’s legacy within our community,” said Erin Engle, Founder of Griffin’s Guardians.

Griffin Engle died at the age of 7 from a rare form of brain cancer. After this tragic event, his family started Griffin’s Guardians in 2014 to help provide support and assistance to children battling cancer in Central New York. The recognized nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization works hand in hand with Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital to stay up to date on what patients’ and families’ current needs are. They also give financial aid for funding Pediatric Cancer Research.

Photo caption above: Pam Tuohey (left), Managing Franchise Partner of Sky Zone Syracuse, presents a $3,000 check to Erin Engle, Founder of Griffin’s Guardians.