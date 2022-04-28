(WSYR-TV) — Victoria Afet, who pleaded guilty to murdering 93-year-old Connie Tuori at her Skyline Apartment in March of 2021, has been sentenced to 23 years to life.

Afet, 24, was also sentenced to up 7 years for a third-degree robbery charge, and 4-and-a-half years for assault in the second-degree. The three sentences will be served consecutively totaling.

Details of Tuori’s death were described as “especially cruel and wanton” in the indictment of Afet.

The then 23-year-old was reportedly “inflicting torture” on Tuori by stuffing items in her mouth and down to her throat to suffocate her while also stabbing the victim.

Getting to the guilty plea was a bit of a journey for Afet. “Your honor, I want to plead guilty,” suspect Victoria Afet shouted out loud in court back in May of 2021, as her attorneys tried to stop her. It would not be until January of 2022 that Afet officially pleaded guilty.