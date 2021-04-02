Skyline Apartments owner speaks on apartment issues

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are hearing from the owners of Skyline Apartments in Syracuse for the first time since a 93- year-old woman was murdered there.

Former pro and SU football star Tim Green and his son, Troy, own the property. Troy Green said the pictures that have been shared are just a snapshot in time and not what is happening at Skyline Apartments on a daily basis.

The city has said owners aren’t doing enough. Troy Green acknowledged there are a lot of code violations and says whenever one comes up, they are working to address that violation and that maintenance staff is there on a daily basis cleaning. He said garbage bins have been installed in every stairwell to address the trash.

When it comes to safety, Green said he is working with Syracuse Police. He said they have been onsite seven days a week. He said Green National is also working with a security company to have two people there full-time 24 hours a day.

“We are also working with some of our partners who have subsidized units there, whether it’s through the county or a special program, on removing some of the residents that have been causing safety issues. So, we like the progress we are making,” Green said. “It’s not good enough yet, but it’s getting there in the right direction.”

Skyline is for sale, but Green said that won’t impact anything and they will continue to make investments.

Green National owns several properties in New York, including 11 in the Syracuse area.