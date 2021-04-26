Skyline Apartments owners will roll back police patrols three weeks after murder incident

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–Syracuse Police say the owners of Skyline Apartments, Troy and Tim Green, have cut back on police patrols around the property. This comes three weeks after 93-year-old Connie Touri was found murdered at the complex.

By this Saturday, the owners will stop paying off-duty sheriff’s deputies to patrol the complex. Right now they are currently assigned to the complex several days a week.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says there is now a new agreement in place between the owners and the city. The mayor says that Green National should step up and hire a competent security team that residents can trust so they can feel safe at the apartments.

