Skyline Apartments passed inspections

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse says that the Skyline Apartments has passed its most recent inspections.

According to City of Syracuse Chief Policy Officer Greg Loh, “The City of Syracuse Division of Code Enforcement, in coordination with the Onondaga County Health Department, notified Green Skyline late today that Skyline Apartments passed inspections for sanitary conditions in the common areas of facility.”

Loh also says that elevators at the property passed inspection earlier in the week. Because the building passed these most recent inspections, the unfit declaration and stop rent order which have been in place since March 24th, have been lifted.

Code Enforcement made it clear to management that the City will continue to closely monitor conditions and is prepared to reinstate the orders at any time, if conditions require.

