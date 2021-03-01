Sled for Red a ‘virtual’ success

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite the pandemic, the Central New York community came together to raise $22,000 during ACR Health’s annual Sled for Red.

16 teams participated in a socially-distanced cardboard sled derby over the course of two weeks. The virtual event was held on Saturday, February 27 with a highlight reel of the best sleds running down the slopes.

Sled for Red raises awareness for ACR Health’s HIV/AIDS services and provides support for clients’ emergency needs.

“As people have lost jobs and health insurance while state budgets have cut social service spending, community events like Sled for Red have become a lifeline for many of our clients,” said Marissa Rice, Acting Executive Director of ACR Health.