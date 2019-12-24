Sleep in Heavenly Peace: Giving the gift of a good night’s rest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Sleep in Heavenly Peace is giving a gift to children that doesn’t fit in a box or bag – a good night’s sleep on a safe, comfortable bed.

When he first enters a new home, Syracuse chapter co-president Jon Wright never knows what to expect. He and the others with S.H.P just come with a bed frame, tools and some bedding.

Jon helped start the Syracuse chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace with co-president Chris Hussak, and they were shocked by the number of children in the area who don’t have a bed – an estimated four to five thousand.

Since their first bed in August of 2018, they’ve made and delivered more than 700 beds to children ages three to 17, and are hoping to do hundreds more than that next year.

“It’s a fun, rewarding, at times, you know, it’s bittersweet. There’s times when it’s sad. There’s times where you do leave a home and you’re like ‘Wow, I wish I could do more.'” Jon Wright

Co-President, Sleep In Heavenly Peace – Syracuse chapter

On this delivery, S.H.P brought bunk beds to brothers, ages three and five, whose mother just moved them and their one-year-old sister to the Syracuse area in October.

When mom Erica Williams first heard about the organization through her son’s school, she had her reservations, but now says she hopes anyone who is need of a bed to reach out, as this delivery made the holiday season a whole lot easier for her and her family.

“That meant a lot to me, that it was right before Christmas, because being a single mom, this is the time that it gets a little more difficult. Not having to buy beds, I can spend more money on getting them Christmas gifts.” Erica Williams

Mother of three

Her youngest son Kyree even jumped in on the building as the S.H.P crews got to work, helping hold the drill. He could barely contain his excitement when they pulled out the last element – Baby Shark-themed bedding.

The all-volunteer organization has quickly grown over the past year or so, with New York chapters in Albany, Rochester, Buffalo and a brand new one just getting started in Auburn that’s looking for people and donations.

Check out the video below to see how S.H.P builds their beds, from frame, to bedding, to shipment: