Sleep in Heavenly Peace holding event June 12

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter will build bunk beds at Bunks Across America bed build day Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The build will be at the SHP shop at 519 Brown Avenue in Syracuse. The chapter will build their 1,800th bed since it started in September of 2018.

Beds are all delivered to children in need, complete with a mattress and full set of twin bedding.

Donations of new twin bedding and pillows will be accepted at the build. To volunteer, make a monetary donation, or find out more information, visit their website.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national non-profit organization that asks chapter communities to deliver beds to children ages 3 to 17 who are sleeping on the floor.