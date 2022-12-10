SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holidays are always a great time to give back to those less fortunate, and at Sleep in Heavenly Peace, they have been doing so since 2018.

Syracuse chapter Co-President Jon Wright has been delivering beds to those in need since 2018 and 3,000 beds later, he is still going.

“When you see a small child, six, seven, eight years old, and they’re hugging a pillow, and they ask, Can I keep this? And you realize that it’s the first pillow they’ve ever had,” he said, “It’s theirs. There’s no greater reward than that to me. If you want true joy in life, help other people somehow.”

Saturday morning he made a special delivery.

Vera Hryshkova and her son Prokhor are refugees who came to Syracuse from Ukraine, and when they moved into their new apartment, Vera couldn’t afford another bed for her son.

“There are times when you look and you just know, and you just know that this is something that really is meaningful,” Wright said about delivering them a bed, “And you’ve touched somebody in a way that they needed to be touched.”

“I think what we offer is a little bit of hope to people,” he said “And there are a lot of organizations and a lot of groups that offer hope. And we’re just one small part of that by offering a bed to a child who doesn’t have one.”

“And now,” said Hryshkova, “We are going to have a truly blessed and happy holiday.”