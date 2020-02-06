Slick roads around CNY this morning

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that New Yorkers will no longer be allowed to enroll in trusted traveler programs. That includes benefits like TSA precheck and global entry.

The reason they're giving for that suspension is the Green Light Law that was just passed in December of 2019. That law gives undocumented immigrants a chance to get a driver's license. Applicants who do not have a valid social security number to apply will be able to use other forms of I.D., like a foreign passport or driver's license from another country.