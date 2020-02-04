Slipknot brings Knotfest Roadshow 2020 to St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hard rock fans rejoice! Slipknot is bringing their Knotfest Roadshow 2020 to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Saturday, May 30.

The band kicks off their 2020 tour at The Amp with guests Underoath and Code Orange.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $25 to $129.50.

