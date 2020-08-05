Slow Down: Gov. Cuomo announces statewide crackdown on speeding

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Watch your speed, the governor recently announced a statewide crackdown on speeding.

State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols over the next week, after an uptick in deadly crashes involving speed.

From January to May of this year, speed was to blame for 34% of the state’s fatal crashes.

That number is up from 30% in the same period last year.