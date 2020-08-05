ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Watch your speed, the governor recently announced a statewide crackdown on speeding.
State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols over the next week, after an uptick in deadly crashes involving speed.
From January to May of this year, speed was to blame for 34% of the state’s fatal crashes.
That number is up from 30% in the same period last year.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Slow Down: Gov. Cuomo announces statewide crackdown on speeding
- North Country schools say more funding is needed in order to reopen
- WATCH: Most refreshing night in 6 weeks for many!
- Teachers Unions demand clear guidance before heading back to the classroom
- Next item to check off the list this year: Hottest summer in Syracuse
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App