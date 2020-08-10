Small algal bloom spotted in Skaneateles Lake Monday morning

SKANEATELES, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Skaneateles Lake Association reports a small Harmful Algal Bloom was spotted in Skaneateles Lake Monday morning near Thayer Park.
Monitoring equipment spotted the bloom just before 8:30 a.m., but it dissipated by 11 a.m., though it could reform because of sunlight, high temperature and a lack of wind.
The SLA says this is the first report of a Harmful Algal Bloom on the lake this year.
To read more about Harmful Algal Bloom, click here.
