Hannibal, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For many, Thanksgiving is a chance to give back. That is especially true for small business owners Greg and Toni Stupp.

“It inspires the community to come together by getting the word out,” Greg Stupp said. “We didn’t know that this was going to be exploding like it did.”

Dozens of neighbors showed up at their new store called the Coffee Bean Bistro to pick up free Thanksgiving meals between noon and 2 p.m.

“I love it. I love feeding people, blessing them,” Toni Stupp said. “Just love people.”

They have been giving out meals through their ministry for as long as they can remember but with the Coffee Bean Bistro, they are able to continue to do so in a new home.

“It’s a lot easier if they eat in, but we have a lot of takeout and deliveries but set up to get it all in place,” Toni Stupp said.

And they hope to continue to do so for years to come.