SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s always important to shop local on Small Business Saturday, and at Walt’s HobbyTown it’s a family affair that has been passed on for generations.

“We have kids and our kids are coming in now,” Bruce Throne, owner of Walt’s HobbyTown said, “Their grandparents come in with their kids, and we’ve seen that for years. So for us, it’s just a connection with customers we’ve had since when we opened, really.”

It has been a Syracuse staple since it opened in 1975, they opened the location on Dwight Park Drive in 1989, which is where Conner McGraw, his Dad, and his Grandpa share a special bond.

“I’ve been doing it since I was a little kid. My dad and my grandfathers been doing it since the 80s” McGraw said.

“It’s a really nice community. You get to know everyone really well,” he added, “It’s honestly like a big family. Like, everyone’s really close with each other.”

Throne said the generational element is even more clear around the holidays.

“It’s kind of like family reunion a little bit because you see people maybe not all year, but they always come in and get their gift cards so you know, they’re coming in to do their holiday shopping,” he said.

For McGraw, it’s a special way to keep a family tradition alive and well.

“It’s something we can do together,” he said, “Just anything that you can do together to keep time with them for as long as you can is really nice.”