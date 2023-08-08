NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced the expanded $55.5 million Small Business Revolving Loan Fund 2 is available.

Part of New York’s broader State Small Business Credit Initiative efforts led by Empire State Development, the fund will provide shorter-term microloans and regular loans to address unequal capital access by bridging the financing gaps facing new companies, under-banked communities and small businesses.

“Ninety-eight percent of New York’s businesses have fewer than 100 employees and are a key driver of our economic growth.” Governor Kathy Hochul

The second round of funding builds on the success of the first round launched in 2010 with $25 million in funding that achieved nearly $280 million in loans issued to small businesses.

“The Small Business Revolving Loan Fund 2 will bolster these small businesses, especially our minority and women entrepreneurs, and help build the economy of the future.” Governor Kathy Hochul

Small businesses may apply for the fund through a participating Community Development Financial Institution. Typical uses of funds are working capital, acquisition and/or improvement of real property, acquisition of machinery and equipment and in some cases refinancing of debt obligations.

Competitive interest rates, terms and fees are determined by the individual program lenders who will be responsible for applications and credit decisions. Microloans — loans between $500 and $25,000 — and regular loans — typically as large as $250,000 or more — are available with terms based upon each lender’s individual offerings.

Program lenders will use capital from the program along with capital from other resources to enhance available funding for small businesses. They are the primary point of contact for borrowers and each has their own loan application process and loan products.

Participating lenders for this program are:

Adirondack Economic Development Corporation: $1,000,000

Service Area: Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Fulton, Herkimer, Oneida, Oswego, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties.

BOC Capital Corp.: $2,000,000

Service Area: Queens, Kings, Richmond, New York, Bronx, Westchester, Suffolk and Nassau counties.

Harlem Entrepreneurial Fund: $1,500,000

Service Area: Queens, Kings, New York and Bronx counties.

NYBDC (dba Pursuit Lending): $3,000,000

Service Area: Statewide – all counties.

NYBDC Local Development Corporation (dba Pursuit Lending): $3,000,000

Service Area: Statewide – all counties.

Renaissance Economic Development Corporation: $4,000,000

Service Area: Bronx, Kings, New York, Queens, Richmond, Nassau, Suffolk, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties.

Syracuse Cooperative Federal Credit Union: $500,000

Service Area: Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties.

TruFund Financial Services: $3,000,000

Service Area: Queens, Kings, Richmond, New York, Bronx, Westchester, Suffolk and Nassau counties.

Washington Heights and Inwood Development Corporation: $100,000

Service Area: Northern Manhattan which includes Washington Heights, Inwood, and Western Bronx in New York and Bronx counties.

Additional lenders are expected to enroll throughout the Fall of 2023.