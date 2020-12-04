Small businesses receive grants from Syracuse Economic Development Corporation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly two dozen small businesses in Syracuse were awarded grants from the Syracuse Economic Development Corporation to help them adapt to COVID-19 challenges.

“Just as many of our small businesses were regaining momentum, the change of seasons brought with it a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus and new threats to our business community. These SEDCO grants will help City businesses adapt to the challenges of the pandemic in the winter months,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy, but they are also the most at risk from the impact of the pandemic. I’m grateful to the SEDCO board for answering the call once again.”

The grants will allow the businesses to purchase supplies, equipment, and enclosures for outdoor dining, technology, and marketing for takeout and online commerce, air purification, HVAC systems, UV lighting for air filtration and sanitation, as well as PPE. Grants ranged from $1,800 to $9,150.

The full list of grant recipients is below: