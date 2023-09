CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A single-engine plane has crashed near the runway of the Cortland County Airport, the Cortlandville Fire Department confirms to NewsChannel 9.

The airplane was attempting to land, according to first responders.

The plane’s only occupant was the pilot, who’s been taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The FAA is investigating.

The City of Cortland’s HAZMAT team is helping clean up spilled fuel.