Small step forward as basketball rims go back up at West Genesee Middle School

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The rims are back on the basketball hoops at the West Genesee Middle School. 

Principal Steve Dunham told NewsChannel 9 they came down in March when districts across the region made changes to avoid gatherings. 

The decision to put the rims back up is the latest familiar thing they’ve re-introduced and provides an opportunity for kids to get moving again. 

Dunham says they can now play ball after school and on the weekends.

