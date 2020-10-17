Small step forward as basketball rims go back up at West Genesee Middle School

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The rims are back on the basketball hoops at the West Genesee Middle School.

Principal Steve Dunham told NewsChannel 9 they came down in March when districts across the region made changes to avoid gatherings.

The decision to put the rims back up is the latest familiar thing they’ve re-introduced and provides an opportunity for kids to get moving again.

Dunham says they can now play ball after school and on the weekends.