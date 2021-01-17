Smart, active Shepherd-Husky mix looking for an active home: Petsavers

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Nala, an energetic girl from Helping Hounds Dog Rescue Inc.!

Nala is a medium-sized Shepherd & Husky mix, who loves to run and play outdoors, but will calm down for a good cuddle when she comes inside. She’s also quite the smarty. Nala already knows “sit” and “lay down,” and is crate and house trained!

Now, Helping Hounds says Nala would do best with an active family that’s willing to continue her training so that she can become her best self. She’s great with kids, having spent quality time with a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old. She also gets along well with other big dogs.

Nala is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed.

Would this adorable, active girl make the perfect addition to your forever family? Click here to visit her Petfinder page, and here to fill out the adoption application.