Smart Energy Choices to Save Energy and Money This Winter

If you are looking to save money on your home energy bill this Winter, NYSERDA – New York State Energy Research and Development Authority may have a solution for you.

NYSERDA is partnering with Cornell Cooperative Extension to deliver the ‘Smart Energy Choices’ program in Central New York. Community Energy Educator Shannon Fabiani says renters, home owners, small businesses and farmers can find energy efficient solutions for their home and save money.

Fabiani says you can start out and have one of their contractors come for a free home energy audit. The only qualifications for the diagnostic audit are to be paying your utilities bill. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County serves Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, and Oswego Counties.

For more information you can contact Shannon 315-424-9485 x230 or by slf226@cornell.edu and for more information you can visit them online by clicking here.