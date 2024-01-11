TOWN OF LENOX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a smash and grab of an ATM at Flo’s Diner, in the Town of Lenox.

There was a police presence outside of the diner on Route 31 Thursday morning, Jan 11. The Madison County 911 said it was a burglary investigation. The diner employees discovered the crime when they arrived at work.

Flo’s Diner posted on their Facebook that they will be closed until further notice.

“I will give more information later, everyone is fine,” they wrote in the post.