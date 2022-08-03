SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Great New York State Fair is just three weeks away from returning to its 13-day run and the duration is just one of the changes you can expect to see this year.

For those who smoke marijuana and other legal substances, you’ll no longer be able to light up while walking around the fair. Instead, you’ll have to stop at one of six designated smoking areas along the perimeter of the fairgrounds.

This map shows all six designated locations for smoking at the NYS Fair this year.

Those spots will be near the horse barns, the horticulture building, the Chevy experience stage, and the Center for Progress building.

“We think these locations are easy to access, easy to find and we’ll make sure signage gives folks the ability to find those easily,” Interim Director Sean Hennessey said.

Hennessey says the change is a way to meet people in the middle after receiving complaints from fairgoers about the amount of smoke around young kids last year.

“We just want to make sure people are utilizing those spaces in a thoughtful manner, we want to make sure that families come to the fairgrounds they feel comfortable and safe here.” Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director

The new designated areas will be enforced by fair security and law enforcement. For more information on this year’s fair click here.