SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The smoky sky continues as we wait for any rain to come our way.

How much longer will CNY deal with this smoke?

The haze/smoke is compliments of Canadian wildfire smoke has blanketed the area once again. CNY can continue to expect the hazy, milky (even orangish when it’s thickest) look to the sky right through at least Saturday morning, with the thickest smoke expected Wednesday and possibly again late in the day Friday. We should see much less smoke as the weekend goes on across CNY thanks to a shift in the winds from the northwest to the west-southwest thankfully!

Cooler, fall-like air continues to build in…

Meanwhile, meteorologically an area of low pressure spinning just off the New England coastline shifts a bit farther west over the next few days, closer to Central New York. This storm will continue to send cooler air and the smoke into CNY via a northwest breeze.

It’s even cooler and stays smoky Wednesday through Friday across the region with highs mainly in the 60s for highs, and 40s to low 50s for lows during the period.

Finally, a little bit of rain around

The key word there is “little”. Don’t bank of any substantial, beneficial rain falling on CNY this week. Most of the week our chances of rain are rather spotty.

The area of low pressure mentioned earlier around Maine will remain in nearly the same spot and slowly weaken over the next few days. The end result for us is periodic chances for a few scattered showers and a storm or two not so much Wednesday, but more so Thursday and especially Friday.

We do expect plenty of dry time in between any passing showers with Wednesday probably ending up completely dry for most.

When will sun and warmth return?

Looking ahead into the weekend, temperatures should climb back to around average, mid 70s, again. A blend of clouds and sunshine and a very small chance of a spotty, pop-up shower or two is how we start the weekend.

There may very well be a renewed threat for more beneficial rain if not later Sunday, then early next week. Stay tuned for updates on this potential.