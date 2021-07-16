SNAP eligible customers can now shop at Tops through Instacart

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tops Friendly Markets will now offer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligible customers the ability to shop with Instacart.

SNAP shoppers can now pay for same-day pickup or delivery orders with their EBT card while shopping with Tops locations that partner with Instacart in New York State.

The grocery chain will offer Instacart services at 126 locations across New York. The company will expand the services to Pennsylvania and Vermont locations in the coming weeks.

To help subsidize costs for EBT SNAP participants, Instacart will waive delivery or pickup fees through September 16, 2021, on up to the first three EBT SNAP orders for each customer with a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account.