SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Less than two months away, Baseball season is almost here and the Syracuse Mets are giving Central New Yorkers a sneak peek at its promotional schedule for the upcoming season.

This year’s season will include lots of fun, from giveaways to fireworks, theme nights and more.

The season starts with the 2023 opener on Tuesday, April 4 when the Syracuse Mets compete against the Rochester Red Wings at 2:05 p.m. with a popular Trapper Hat Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. The following game on Saturday, April 8 includes a Magnet Schedule Giveaway.

To see what else the Syracuse Mets have in store for this season, take a look at the following list below.

The Syracuse Mets 2023 season Sneek Peaks

Firework Shows

This year will also feature at least 26 post-game firework shows, with three nights of fireworks during Memorial Day Weekend on the following dates:

Friday, May 26

Saturday, May 27

Sunday, May 28

The Mets will also have four straight nights of fireworks from Friday, June 30 to Monday, July

3, leading up to Independence Day.

NBT Bank Stadium shows and special nights

March 4 Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night April 18 “Bark in the Park” brings pets out on the field May 23 “Bark in the Park” brings pets out on the field May 24 “Education Day” highlights local students with a special start time of 11:05 a.m. June 7 “Education Day” highlights local students with a special start time of 11:05 a.m. June 10 Little League Night July 2 BirdZerk! will be performing at the game July 3 The ZOOperstars! will be performing at the game July 15 Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night August 5 Wall of Fame Day September 5 “Bark in the Park” brings pets out on the field September 24 Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day

Syracuse Salt Potatoes

“Duel of the Dishes” is back for the sixth season when the Syracuse Salt Potatoes host the

Rochester Plates on Friday, July 14 in the battle for the eight-foot Golden Fork.

Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend is also back in 2023 when the Syracuse Mets become the Syracuse Salt Potatoes from Thursday, August 24 to Sunday, August 27 as they host the Buffalo Bisons.

Theme Nights

Theme nights this year include the following:

Star Wars Night on Saturday, September 9

Polish Night on Wednesday, September 20

Irish Night on Thursday, September 21

Italian Night on Saturday, September 23

Embracing culture and the community in Syracuse

Congueros de Syracuse For the second straight season, the Mets are becoming the Congueros de Syracuse for three games as part of “Copa de la Diversión,” or an event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with the local Hispanic and Latin communities. Congueros de Syracuse is an homage to the popularity of the Conga drum, an instrument played in many Latin countries. The three “Copa de la Diversión” nights include: Thursday, May 5 for Cinco de Mayo Thursday, July 20 Thursday, September 7

Juneteenth Celebration In addition to engaging with the local Hispanic community, the Syracuse Mets will also have their second annual Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday, June 8.

Pride Night The eighth annual Pride Night on Thursday, June 29.



More promotions will be announced on social media and at the Syracuse Met’s annual Open

House on Saturday, March 4. All promotions and dates are also subject to change.

Tickets on sale in March

Single-game tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. at the Open House.

Tickets will be available both online and in person at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium.

For more information, visit the Syracuse Mets website for details.