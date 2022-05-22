SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Helping kids feel more confident playing their favorite sport. That’s what the “Sneaks and Cleats” giveaway was all about.

NFL running back Latavius Murray and former SU basketball star, Eric Devendorf hosting the giveaway at Brighton Academy School in Syracuse. Cleats and sneakers were given out to City of Syracuse middle and high school students.

“The community backs everything that we do, we obviously couldn’t have done it without the Hart and Tay Train Foundation that’s really what brought it together, just everybody man, all hands on deck for the kids for the community, new sneakers, new cleats. So when they get out on that field or that court or lacrosse whatever it is, they feel confident,” Devendorf said.

About 250 pairs were given out.