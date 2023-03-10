SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The unseasonable chill sticks around, but at least it is mainly quiet until late in the day Friday. The details are below.

Quiet through Friday morning.

Our weather is quiet in Central New York through Friday morning.

Skies have cleared overnight in many parts of the region but we are already watching high clouds to stream in from the west. That would lead to some filtered sun around sunrise Friday.

However, clouds are thickening again the rest of the morning. While this happens, it stays dry.

Accumulating snow flirts with CNY

We should see some steady snow developing between 3-5 pm Friday in Syracuse. Initially, temperatures are above freezing so the roads should be wet and not slippery for the evening commute.

The steady snow continues through most of the night Friday night into daybreak Saturday. Temperatures get closer to freezing overnight, so the travel conditions become a bit slick.

As far as accumulations are concerned, look for 1 to 3 inches in the Syracuse area north into Oswego County and stretching east into the Mohawk Valley. Over the Finger Lakes expect 3 to 5 inches of new snow.

By Saturday morning, a new area of low pressure is developing off the East Coast pulls our snow away and taper to lighter snow showers/flurries the rest of the day.

Weekend looks pretty quiet but remains chilly

So unfortunately, we are certainly not getting ready to burst into true Spring weather any time soon as we have to deal with more snow chances and highs at or below normal into the weekend and beyond the way it looks. This of course includes the St. Patrick’s parade on Saturday.