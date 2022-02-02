Snow day or remote learning day? Central NY school districts share their plans for snowy weather

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — A winter storm warning is brewing for Friday, which means there is a chance of a snow day. Your child might not have school unless their district calls for a remote learning day instead.

Turn your pajamas inside out and tuck a spoon under your pillow. It’s one of the classic rituals kids have been following for years hoping mother nature will reward them with a snow day, and kids in Central New York might just be in luck come this Friday.

“We have had traditional snow days here at Central Square, and we will continue to do that. The only time we would look otherwise is if we exceed our allotted five emergency days,” says Tom Colabufo, Central Square Superintendent.

So far, the Central Square School District has used two emergency days, known as snow days. The district says they would only switch to remote learning if they use all five days.

Colabufo added, “Unfortunately, during the pandemic, it’s been very disruptive to students, to families, so when you have those rare days that it’s a snow day, we still want to be able to give kids some sense of normalcy.”

The same goes for North Syracuse School District.

“When there’s inclement weather, the safety of our children and our staff come first, and that’s why we built the snow days in,” says Dan Bowles, North Syracuse Superintendent.

North Syracuse will switch from a traditional snow day to a remote learning day if the district uses all five snow days. Superintendent Bowles says with the ongoing pandemic, it is crucial kids are given a traditional snow day.

Bowles added, “There’s sometimes something magical about a snow day. It just allows a student and family to kind of decompress for that one time and do things as a family.”

Bowles says safety is also a priority.

It’s still too early to tell if students in Central New York will have a snow day on Friday.