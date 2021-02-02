Snow didn’t stop people from getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Onondaga County on Tuesday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The storm delayed the start time at state-run vaccination sites by two hours on Tuesday and forced some to reschedule their appointments.

After trying time and time again to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, Fred and Sharon Rapple said they weren’t going to cancel their slots.

“We’ve just been so happy to get the vaccine,” Sharon said. “That even in spite of the snow, we said, this is Syracuse. We’re used to snow, so let’s go.”

And they weren’t the only Central New Yorkers hitting the road through the storm.

“I have my SUV and, even if I didn’t, I would have felt like I had to do it,” said Harold Bogan of Syracuse. “It’s the right thing to do to stay healthy.”

The New York State Fair director said that safety is the number one priority, especially with a snowstorm. The plow, shovels, and bobcats were out all throughout the night to make sure the grounds were kept safe for those getting their vaccine.

It is absolutely amazing. Even though we open up two hours late and had a snowstorm, seeing everybody getting out, young and old… And they do take it seriously. It’s actually fascinating, and wonderful. Everybody is so friendly and so hopeful. It’s like a joy of light right now because people come through and get their first vaccinations, starting tomorrow their second vaccinations… it gets us one step closer to really opening up the world again. Troy Waffner — New York State Fair Director

For Fred, Tuesday was extra special.

“Today’s my 85th birthday. So, I was lucky and it was the best present I could get.”

“This has made such a chance in everybody’s life and everybody’s families,” said Sharon. “It’s just wonderful to be able to get this vaccine and have a bit of a reprieve.”

Braving the weather to help all of us beat COVID-19.