Snow lovers may be loving this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a day that many couples like to do something nice with that special someone. The weather can be quite snowy and cold in Syracuse in the middle of February! As you can see below we’ve had bitterly cold with the coldest temperature felt in Syracuse on February 14th being 23 degrees below zero just 5 years ago!! On the flip side 56 degrees is the warmest we’ve experienced back in 1984. The snowiest Valentine’s Day occurred back in 1960 when a foot and a half of snow fell!

The most recent significant snowfall on Valentine’s Day happened just 14 years ago when nearly a foot of snow fell, and it was quite cold last year when the mercury dipped to 2 degrees!

Yes, this year isn’t like any other year thanks to the continuing pandemic but if you do have plans to grab a bite to eat, go for a romantic hike/walk or possibly even hitting the slopes you are certainly interested to hear what you may be dealing with weather wise.

Well it appears there will be at least a little bit of accumulating snow occurring Saturday night into at least the first part of Valentine’s Day this year, but there still is some uncertainty with regards to how significant the snow will be Sunday. There will be a storm trying to develop near the East Coast Saturday night into Sunday but how strong the storm gets and the proximity to CNY will dictate how much snow we see in CNY for the holiday. Stay tuned.

Either way, it does look cold with highs in the 20s and temperatures plunging into the teens Sunday evening with lake snow possibly developing, especially north of Syracuse. Bottom line hug and snuggle the one you love and it will be a win win! 🙂