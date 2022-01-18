Snow plow driver finds deceased man on the side of Oswego County road

(WSYR-TV) — An Altmar, N.Y. man is dead after a single snowmobile accident Monday morning, police say.

Steven Cronk Jr., 42, was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident in the Town of Orwell in Oswego County. According to the New York State Police, a town plow truck operator found a black Yamaha snowmobile with major front-end damage off the shoulder of the road near a utility pole. When the police arrived, they found Cronk unconscious and not breathing.

After an initial investigation, troopers believe Cronk was traveling westbound on Hog Back Road when he failed to negotiate a turn and collided with the pole. The investigation is ongoing.