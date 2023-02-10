SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After dealing with wind and plenty of clouds and wind for Friday it looks like brighter days for the weekend. Details are below…

Any more rain? Or snow?

Yes. And a little bit.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air, another cold front, moves through Central New York Friday night with some snow showers. There could even be a light accumulation, especially over higher terrain. Up to 2-4” of new snow is possible for the Tug Hill.

Weekend looks quiet

Most of the snow showers end by Saturday morning however the clouds are a bit stubborn to break up. The wind is out of the northwest and the air aloft is cool enough to get Lake Ontario involved

By midday Saturday they begin to shrink, and we turn mostly sunny with seasonable mid-30s as high pressure builds in from the southwest.

On Sunday we are in between two separate systems. A cold front in Canada drops as far south as the St. Lawrence River Valley while and area of low-pressure tracks from the Southeast into the Mid-Atlantic States.

Outside some high clouds from the southern system, Central New York should dodge any significant impacts and we end up with mainly sunny skies.

We are back in the low 40s. The cold air just can’t stick this winter.

No joke…another warm-up

The weather remains relatively quiet and somewhat mild early next week with more 40s Monday and Tuesday.

However, another push of warmth is headed our way midweek.

It looks like 50s are a certainty and we have a shot of even touching 60 degrees! With the warmth comes moisture so expect some showers around, especially Thursday.