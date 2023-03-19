ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly white-out conditions in Oneida County on Sunday, March 19 have led to several car crashes on the New York State Thruway.

According to New York State Police Troop T Commander, Major Scott D. Field, snow squalls in the county have caused a number of motor vehicle crashes on the NYS Thruway in both directions between Exits 31 and 32.

State Police say that tow truck operators were working all morning to clear multiple separate crashes along the thruway in both directions between Exits 31 and 32 in Oneida County.

Snow squalls in the area have caused near-white-out conditions for drivers leading to poor visibility.

The Thruway opened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. State Police say the removal of the crashed vehicles is leading to sporadic lane closures and travel delays.

State Police is advising motorists to avoid the area at this time.