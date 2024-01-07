SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With steady snow moving out of central New York, conditions will continue to improve for the balance of the weekend. Monday is looking mainly dry for most before our next system arrives midweek. Details below…

Widespread snow tapers

Widespread, steady snow tapering will leave us with a few lingering scattered snow showers and flurries to contend with Sunday afternoon. An additional trace to an inch or so of accumulation is possible for most on top of what we have already seen.

Travel conditions will continue to improve across the region, and outside of a bit of lingering lake effect snow southeast of Lake Ontario overnight into early Monday our weather will trend quieter over the next 24 hours.

Some relief early in the week

Lingering lake snow will taper going through the day Monday, leaving plenty of dry time around but still a good deal of cloud cover.

With any luck we may see a little sun poke through the clouds before the afternoon is up across parts of CNY to start the week with temperatures seasonably chilly for this time of year. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

Another storm heading our way?

Unfortunately, our break from the active weather is only going to last a day.

A new system, another area of low pressure, tracks to our west later Tuesday into Wednesday. The counterclockwise winds around this low bring milder air our way this time. The storm looks to be more of a rain maker for us, although the precipitation may briefly start out as some snow and/or a wintry mix, especially near and north and east of Syracuse and over the higher elevations.

This storm also creates gusty winds for us. A High Wind Warning has already been issued for counties adjacent to Lake Ontario from Tuesday into Wednesday. Wind gusts across our area could reach or even exceed 40 to 50 mph during this timeframe, but in the Warning zone, there could be gusts upward of 60 to 70 mph. This is enough to bring down trees and powerlines and cause power outages.

