SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The storm coming into Central New York Friday night is very similar to the storm we dealt with later Monday into Tuesday of this week in terms of snowfall amounts and impact.

When is the heaviest precipitation?

It still looks like the first part of Friday night through about midnight.

There is a large ‘dry slot’ rotating north ahead of deep low pressure in the Ohio River Valley Friday evening. As this ‘dry slot’ moves over us for a few hours between midnight and 4 am Saturday, our precipitation becomes more intermittent, mixing at times with sleet, and may even stop for a while. We expect little if any additional accumulating snow during this time.

However, as a second area of low pressure develops near the East Coast, our snow should increase a second time late at night.

So, how much snow and/or ice are we talking about?

By midnight Friday the first part of the storm is over for us with most seeing 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Before sunrise Saturday the snow begins to pick up again and will continue through midday Saturday, so we figure another inch or two around Syracuse.

Thinking back to what happened Monday night as a guide, 2 to 5 inches seems reasonable storm total around Syracuse, with slightly less over the Finger Lakes and the potential for a bit more than six inches north and east of Syracuse.

For the most part it’s over Saturday

This wintry mess will wind down to lighter snow Saturday.

Yes, there could be a few slick or slushy spots on the roads early in the day, but with temperatures rising into the 30s to near 40 and the snow becoming lighter, roads should turn out wet by midday making travel much easier.

The snow tapers to snow showers by midday and they wind down by late afternoon.

Quieter weather Sunday and Monday

Our current storm will move off the New England coast Saturday Night and our weather starts to quiet down.

Outside of a few flurries, Sunday is a dry and seasonably mild day. We should be in the upper 30s which is close to normal for March 5th.

Monday is a dry day too and even milder than Sunday. We could make it into the low 40s.

Don’t get too used to the milder weather as we look to start to cool down for the middle of the week. We are certainly not getting ready to burst into true Spring weather any time soon.