SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Snow that moved into the region this evening will be heavy at times overnight. Find out when the snow tapers and how much falls below…

A stormy end to February

All eyes are on another storm that moves into CNY overnight into Tuesday that provides the region with another plowable snowfall.

Snow to pick up again overnight

After a bit of a lull in the snow late evening, we expect snow to increase again after midnight. There could be another bout of moderate to heavy snow leading up to the Tuesday morning commute, especially across the Eastern Finger Lakes/Syracuse area points north and east.

Greatest Travel Impacts

The heavy, wet snow will result in slick and sloppy travel with greatly reduced visibility at times overnight, and also make for a tough ride into work and school for many Tuesday morning.

How much snow falls and is there any ice??

Overnight Monday into the start of Tuesday the snow may mix with sleet and freezing rain if not change to an icy mix at times near and especially west of Syracuse across the Finger Lakes. Of course, if more sleet and freezing rain fall there would be less snow, but at this point it appears the bulk of the precipitation for most of CNY is going to be snow.

It still looks like the greatest accumulation of snow (7+ inches) looks to be over higher elevations and areas just north and east of Syracuse. For Syracuse and points west, we are thinking about 3 to as much as 7 inches with the best chance for 3 or 4 inches occurring west of Auburn due to a higher chance of a wintry mix in this part of CNY.

Snow and wintry mix tapers Tuesday

We expect as the snow and or mix/rain to taper from west to east across the area during the midday and afternoon hours on Tuesday.

Road conditions should improve quickly after 9 or 10 am as temperatures rise above freezing and well into the 30s during the afternoon.

The precipitation should taper from west to east across Central New York between 11 am and 2 pm.