SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The classic fairytale that many probably know, from the Disney version of the story, Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs the ballet is coming to the Oncenter.

Classical Arts Entertainment will present the ballet fairytale on Thursday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter on 760 South State Street in Syracuse. Ticket prices range from $45 to $85.

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs is a fairy tale that inspires creators to create performances in different genres and directions as one of the favorite fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm.

The ballet version of the fairy tale brings Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs to life through dance and staging, by the State Ballet Theater of Ukraine.

“This ballet is a story about love, friendship, witchcraft, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. Snow White is an excellent opportunity to spend time with the whole family and to introduce children to the art of classical ballet. A unique production, an excellent plot (bright acting images, virtuoso solo parts, comical dwarfs, funny little animals), famous characters, and dynamic music will give both adults and children a festive mood,” stated ASM Global.

