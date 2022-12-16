SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – What a wintry mess early Friday. Thankfully the snow is tapering, and roads are improving.

Let’s breakdown the tail end of the storm.

The Latest:

Snow is lighter Friday evening and tapers off Friday overnight.

Any additional snow this evening from Syracuse east is light, a coating to an inch or two.

Temperatures stay above freezing until late tonight. Temperatures late tonight go below freezing so any remaining slush on roads, driveways and sidewalks likely freeze.

What About The Weekend?

Saturday and Sunday are relatively quiet for most of Central New York. There is a seasonable chill with just a few snow showers around.

Lake effect snow organizes north of Syracuse and east of Lake Ontario Sunday.

Snowfall Saturday of 4 to 8” is possible over the Tug Hill with more to come Saturday night and Sunday