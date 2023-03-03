SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the words of the great Yankees catcher, it’s like deja vu all over again.

The storm coming into Central New York Friday night is very similar to the storm we dealt with later Monday into Tuesday of this week in terms of snowfall amounts and impact.

When does the snow start?

Snow will arrive around sunset. Sooner over the Finger Lakes and after sunset north and east of Syracuse. Given that temperatures should still be quite a bit above freezing at that point, some rain may mix in initially.

When is the heaviest precipitation?

It still looks like the first part of Friday night.

Not the best of timing if you have evening plans.

Snow could be heavy at times for a short time Friday evening and by late evening mixes with sleet, especially from Syracuse south and west.

So, how much snow and/or ice are we talking about?

Well, that’s the million-dollar question.

Thinking back to what happened Monday night as a guide, 2 to 5 inches seems reasonable around Syracuse, with slightly less over the Finger Lakes and the potential for a bit more than six inches north and east of Syracuse.

For the most part it’s over Saturday

This wintry mess will wind down to lighter snow Saturday. Yes, there could be a few slick spots on the roads early in the day, but with temperatures rising into the 30s and even low 40s, roads should turn out wet by midday making travel much easier.

Quieter weather Sunday and Monday

The storm will move off the New England coast Saturday Night and our weather starts to quiet down.

Outside of a few flurries, Sunday is a dry and seasonably mild day. We should be in the upper 30s which is close to normal for March 5th.

Monday is a dry day too and even milder than Sunday. We could make it into the low 40s.

Don’t get too used to the milder weather as we look to start to cool down for the middle of the week. We are certainly not getting ready to burst into true Spring weather any time soon.